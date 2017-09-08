'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Responds to 'Inappropriate' fan

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart recently fired back at a fan who called her co-stars "rude."

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The 20-year-old actress, who plays the soft-spoken Betty Cooper on the show, defended her co-stars after a supposed fan went on a Twitter rant, calling the "Riverdale" cast "disgusting and rude."

You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017 Twitter/@lilireinhart

In the series of tweets, the fan shared how she bumped into the cast in downtown Vancouver. She said that she was drunk when she mustered up the courage to approach Cole Sprouse, 25, "in a friendly way as if (she) knew him."

According to the fan, Sprouse confronted her with harsh words. He said, "Who the f- are you." Since he was "just so rude," she decided to leave.

In her following tweets, she continued to curse at celebrities who, according to her, should learn to deal with the consequences of fame. She added that if they want privacy, they should, at the very least, be nice.

Reinhart slammed the fan for depicting a different version of their encounter. The actress went on to say that Sprouse actually responded with "Do I know you," after she rudely invaded their space.

After Reinhart singled out the "inappropriate" fan or should we say ex-fan, she made her profile private which we can assume was to evade the backlash from other admirers of "Riverdale."

It is no surprise that Reinhart came to Sprouse's defense. The pair started dating in July, as E! News reported. The pair, however, has yet to comment publicly on their relationship.

"Riverdale" returns with its second season on The CW this Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.