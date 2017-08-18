'Rizzoli & Isles' Creator Janet Tamaro to Develop Female Cop Series 'Smoke and Mirrors'

Janet Tamaro is writing and producing another cop drama. The creator of "Rizzoli & Isles" is developing "Smoke & Mirrors." Like her previous show, the new series will also be a female-centric detective drama but it will be aired on FOX.

"Smoke & Mirrors" will center on a mother who used to work on the field as a law enforcer. However, she has been relegated to desk duty since having two kids. The mom is thrust back into the field due to a sick colleague. She, however, has to work alongside a younger female deep undercover detective.

Casting details, filming schedules and the show's air date have not yet been ironed out as Tamaro just boarded the project. Twentieth Century Fox will produce the series.

Meanwhile, Tamaro developed "Rizzoli & Isles" for television based on the novels written by Tess Gerritsen. The show starred Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander as best friends who work in the Boston police force as a detective and medical examiner, respectively.

It aired on TNT for seven seasons from 2010 to 2016. Tamaro, however, left the show after season 4 to pursue other TV projects.

"I'm at the top of my game creatively and really want to use the juice I have to produce other projects...I do so love writing female characters, and I want to do more," Tamaro said in a statement when she dropped out as showrunner for "Rizzoli & Isles in 2013.

Tamaro started off as a journalist before writing TV shows.

"I wrote a freelance episode while still working as a journalist. That was season one of 'Law & Order: SVU,'" she shared via The Hollywood Reporter.

"Rizzoli & Isles" dropped on her lap after the death of her best friend. She told After Ellen that she had been writing a female detective series when she was asked to develop Gerritsen's novels. Tamaro has also written for shows like "Lost" and "Bones."

"Smoke & Mirrors" will be the second show she will head if the development progresses on FOX.