Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Not in a Custody Battle, Says Attorney

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are not fighting over their daughter, according to Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom.

Contrary to reports, the former couple are not at odds because of their only child, Dream. Media outlets recently claimed that Chyna and Kardashian could not work out an agreement on their custody battle last week. However, Bloom denied such allegations and said none of them were true.

"There are many false statements in this article, which I told TMZ, but they published it anyway," she told E! News. "I was present and witnessed the entire non-event."

Bloom insisted that there is no custody hearing scheduled for September, but there will be a hearing for the domestic violence restraining order requested by Chyna's camp. The request was filed in July in response to Kardashian's social media attacks and threats against the reality star.

TMZ previously reported that Kardashian and Chyna met up in an office to discuss their alleged custody dispute. The media outlet claimed Bloom was the one who said Chyna was upset when Kardashian did not return his former fiancee's Range Rover gift.

Chyna has already returned the Lamborghini and Ferrari cars Kardashian gave to her when they were still together. During their meet-up, she was reportedly infuriated when she saw Kardashian still using the vehicle. It is believed the Range Rover was leased and the 30-year-old has been the one making the payments since their split.

Akthugh there have been reports saying things are "tense" between the exes, Chyna told PEOPLE last month that she is still committed to co-parenting with Kardashian.

"I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect," she explained. "I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King's fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people. I know right and wrong. I'm pretty sure they know right and wrong. We're going to do the best we can."