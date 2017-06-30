Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 'Not Officially Back Together'

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a rocky relationship from the beginning, breaking up and getting back together many times. They are currently not a couple, though they are trying to keep things cordial for their daughter, Dream.

YouTube/E! EntertainmentA screengrab from a 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' clip featuring Rob Kardashian.

A source apparently told PEOPLE that the former couple are "getting along," though they "are not officially back together."

"They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn't been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That's their main goal," the source explained.

However, a recent trip to Disneyland for Father's Day apparently did not go as well as planned for the family.

"Rob and Chyna could not stop bickering as they made their way around Disney. They were sniping at each other the entire time," a witness revealed to Life & Style. There was also an incident with Chyna's attire when they dined at Club 33, Disneyland's exclusive restaurant.

For those who are unaware, diners at Club 33 are expected to follow a dress code, and Chyna apparently showed up at the place "wearing very short cutoffs."

"Other diners gasped, and staffers tried to tell Chyna she couldn't eat there dressed like that, but management let it go," the source continued.

Of course, arguing does not necessarily mean that they cannot stand each other. In fact, it is apparently quite likely that the former couple will reconcile.

"They are both complicated people. It's very possible they will get back together," the source told PEOPLE.

Kardashian is reportedly trying to win Chyna back. According to TMZ, he has been spending a lot of time at his ex-fiancee's house. It remains to be seen, though, whether the pair will get back together.

Kardashian and Chyna started dating January 2016. They became engaged in April of the same year. In November, Chyna gave birth to their daughter, Dream. The couple broke up in last December but reconciled not long after. However, on the same month, they ultimately called it quits.