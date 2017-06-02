Rob Kardashian and Mehgan James Dating News: Kim Kardashian's Brother Denies Rumored Relationship with Reality Star

Rob Kardashian has set the record straight about his alleged relationship with Mehgan James.

YouTube/E! EntertainmentScreengrab from a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" teaser featuring Rob Kardashian

On Thursday, Kardashian took to Twitter to deny claims that he is dating the reality star. "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before," reads his post.

James did not issue any statement about the matter, but she did respond by retweeting Kardashian's message to her own Twitter account. The 30-year-old's recent tweet comes just one day after multiple sources told PEOPLE that he is dating James.

Citing an insider close to the couple, E! News also reported that the reality stars are an item. The "Bad Girls Club" star and Kardashian allegedly began dating three months ago. The pair is said to continue making their relationship work by being supportive of each others' careers. An insider reportedly told the publication that James "wants to be there" for Kardashian, and she "wants to help him" with all of his endeavors.

While fans have yet to see the pair together in public, James has already taken to social media to show support for her rumored beau's sock line. "MY best friend knows I love socks & The Kardashians. So she got me a 2 in one," the "Basketball Wives LA" posted on Instagram last month.

Kardashian's family is reportedly aware of his new girlfriend but they are not too excited about it. A different source claimed that the other members of the Kardashian family are hoping the relationship will not last long. "Now that Rob finally got away from the Chyna drama, they don't want him to to start another destructive relationship," the source revealed.



Kardashian had a yearlong relationship with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, before they decided to call it quits in February. The two have one child together, Dream Renée.