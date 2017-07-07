Rob Kardashian Net Worth 2017: Rob Reveals Money Spent on Blac Chyna

YouTube/E! Entertainment Screengrab from a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" teaser featuring Rob Kardashian

With the ongoing feud between Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée Blac Chyna, the two has been throwing accusations at each other of cheating. In the middle of the ugly row, fans are wondering if money is involved somewhere.

Rob Kardashian is worth an estimated $6 million, with a good chunk of it coming from his reality TV shows and his business ventures, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His fame mostly comes from his association as the brother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as being half brother to Jenner siblings Kyle and Kendall.

He regularly stars in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Khloe & Lamar," although he also works as an endorsement model and a talent manager. His take on their short-lived show "Rob & Chyna" has been reported to be somewhere around $120,000 per episode, according to Inquisitr.

Coming to about $1.56 million from "Rob & Chyna" alone, Rob Kardashian is earning a great deal from his reality TV shows. Even with his net worth, the 30-year-old star still regrets spending so much on his former girlfriend, Blac Chyna, as stated in his vents on his social media accounts.

"I just bought her $250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care," he wrote in one post.

The actor also pays not only for Chyna's jewelry, clothes and cars, but also for her mother's, as revealed by In Touch Weekly. "I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Down payment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months [sic]," he fires back at Chyna in another post.

"I [probably] spent a million alone in the past two months. $90K necklaces. $70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself [sic]," Rob went on, as he reveals to the public how much he spends for Chyna's cosmetic surgeries.

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great husband that on our anniversary I paid $100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could," Rob added.