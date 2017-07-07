Rob Kardashian's Instagram Account Gets Shut Down by Social Media Company

YouTube/E! Entertainment Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna"

Rob Kardashian's social media activities have crossed the line, and Instagram has shut down his account after posting a series of explicit images of his ex, Blac Chyna. He continues their public feud on Twitter, not easing up on his attacks against his ex-fiancee.

Instagram has taken steps to protect fans and followers by closing down Rob Kardashian's account after he was found to be violating the photo sharing site's guidelines. The reality show actor has since called to his fans to follow his Twitter account instead, on Thursday, July 6.

"Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol," Robert wrote, seemingly unconcerned with the take-down of his Instagram account.

The social media site explained their side of things. "At Instagram we value maintaining a safe and supportive space for our community and we work to remove reported content that violates our guidelines," a representative for the company shared with The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, July 5.

The site was forced to close Rob's account after he posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna on his Instagram account, a tactic that he carried on to Twitter after his Instagram was shut down. His online war with his ex-girlfriend continues, as he posted more naked pictures of her intermixed with long rants disparaging the reality star, according to TMZ.

In his latest series of posts, he vented to his followers about how Chyna had cheated on him, despite him being loyal to her. "Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat," Rob began his post on Thursday.

"But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and fucked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad," Rob continued.