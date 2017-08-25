Robert Downey Jr. Scam News: 'Iron Man' Star Warns Fans of Online Impersonators

Robert Downey Jr. warns fans of online impersonators who are actually scam artists. The "Iron Man" star revealed that the modus happens on social media where the scammers ask for donations via private message.

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Scam artists are using Robert Downey Jr.'s name to ask for money from individuals on social media.

Downey posted the warning on his official Facebook page. He told fans that there are people pretending to be him asking for money. The actor warned that these people are lying as he will never contact fans individually on social media for help on his causes.

"I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason," the "Avengers" star said. "Any communication from me will originate from my public, verified social media pages, and all fundraising is done via broad, public campaigns."

Soon afterward, followers posted on Downey's message that they indeed received notes from the actor. Some also claimed they got one from Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling.

Downey and his wife Susan founded the Random Act Funding which donates money to various causes all over the world. Early this year, the couple partnered with Omaze for a raffle to help raise funds. The prize included hanging out with Downey on the "Avengers" set.

Incidentally, production for "Avengers: Infinity War" has been underway for weeks. Downey recently shared a photo of him with co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts, and Jon Favreau, who plays Happy, on Instagram.

Infinity Trinity ... #infinitywar and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee ... A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

"Avengers: Infinity War" will feature the superhero ensemble banding together with the team from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" to squash threats from Thanos (Josh Brolin). The film will be released in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Downey will also return for the fourth "Avengers" movie which has no confirmed title for now. It will be out in theaters in 2019.

After his work on the Marvel movies, the "Iron Man" star will assume the role of the new Dr. Dolittle in the planned reboot from Universal Pictures.