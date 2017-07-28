Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs Engagement News: 'Twilight' Actor Opens Up About His Private Relationship

In an interview with Howard Stern on July 25, Tuesday, Robert Pattinson opened up about his relationship with fiancée FKA Twigs. Pattinson, who's been very private and secretive about his relationship with the singer, confirmed that they are still in a relationship and "kind of" engaged.

Reuters/Regis Duvignau Featured in the image is actor Robert Pattinson at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The 31-year-old actor told Stern that he and FKA Twigs are still together. When asked if they're engaged, Pattinson said, "Yeah, kind of."

Pattinson also spoke about his decision to keep his relationship private, saying being a public figure in a romantic relationship is "one of the most frustrating things in the world."

"You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in," the British actor said, People reported. He made particular mention of "Twilight" fans who think "every single decision you're making is either creating some kind of conspiracy."

Pattinson also gushed about FKA Twigs, saying "she's amazing" and "super talented."

According to Us Magazine, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs got engaged in April 2015 after six months of dating. Although they usually keep their relationship out of the public eye, they've made appearances at events together. The couple was recently photographed at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Pattinson's movie, "Good Time," was screened and got a standing ovation.

In a previous interview with Paper Magazine, FKA Twigs also spoke about her relationship with Pattinson. She revealed that they are not in a rush to get married, although they do plan to ultimately settle down and have a family.

FKA Twigs said that she has quite a traditional view on marriage, saying she wants her kids to go to nice schools and get good grades.

"I do this because I want my children to have a nice life, and I want my children's children to have a nice life. And I want my grandkids to be proud of what I've achieved. And I want to be a role model, but not for the world," FKA Twigs said about the kind of mother she wants to be.