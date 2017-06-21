Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Wedding: 'Twilight' Star Is Having Cold Feet?

Robert Pattinson and fiancée FKA Twigs have postponed their wedding, again. Recent reports suggest that the "Twilight" star is not quite ready to tie the knot.

Rumors about their upcoming union are spiraling out of control. There is talk about a possible breakup, misunderstanding in terms of wedding planning, and as per usual, there is a mention of Pattinson's ex and former co-star Kristen Stewart.

Reports insist that Pattinson is having cold feet. He reportedly was being elusive during an interview with People Magazine. When the actor was asked about their wedding plans, he retorted, "Planning what now?"

But to be fair, Twigs has also remained tight-lipped about it.

The couple have been known to keep details about their relationship under wraps, and when it comes to their wedding, it is not any different. They still remain mum amid all the speculations. Hence, unless they decide to speak out about their plans, there is really no way of knowing what is going on.

On the other hand, there is also talk about wedding planning happening in the sidelines. Rumor has it their decision to postpone the wedding comes from having different opinions on its preparation. The engaged couple reportedly do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to their expected union.

And like the usual, Pattinson's former bae is rumored to be the cause of the delay. Reports continue to point out Twigs' alleged jealousy of Stewart. Rumors claim that the "Papi Pacify" singer is not yet over Pattinson's decision to reprise his role on "Twilight," as he starred alongside his ex.

Pattinson and Stewart got together while the "Twilight" films were ongoing. They called it quits when the latter's affair with "Snow White and the Hunstman" director Rupert Sanders was made public.

Stewart is now dating Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell.

