Robert Pattinson-Kristen Stewart News: Actor Almost Fired from First 'Twilight' Movie; Romance with Actress Might Not Have Happened?

When people hear the name Robert Pattinson, the "Twilight" saga immediately comes to mind, despite the actor having landed roles in various films since. However, it has recently been revealed that he almost did not become the household name that he is now for his role as Edward Cullen in the popular vampire film series.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, 31-year-old actor revealed that he almost got fired when filming the first "Twilight" movie back in 2008. But then, his agents flew in to the Canadian set to deal with him, and everything worked out well.

"I didn't have to kiss anybody's [butt] the entire time," he said, recalling the time when he had conflicts with those who were in control of his projects and his career. "I don't think I did, anyway."

Despite this, he still thinks that having starred in the "Twilight" saga was "an amazing luxury." He also said that it was "amazing luck" to have worked with the group of people in the series.

On set, Pattinson met co-star Kristen Stewart, who played his love interest Bella, and they ended up being in a relationship for five years. If the actor had been fired before the first movie came out, their romance might not have happened.

The two broke up when Stewart was caught cheating on Pattinson with film director Rupert Sanders, who was married at the time.

Now, Pattinson stars in a new film titled "Good Time," where he plays Constantine "Connie" Nikas, an unskilled criminal who leaves a trail of broken bodies during a New York adventure gone wrong. The film, however, does not focus on his redemption. Rather, it shows how Connie falls deeper into the darkness.

According to Vanity Fair's review of the film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last Thursday, "It's a dream kind of role for an actor looking to be taken seriously—all muted and serious and streetwise—and Pattinson seizes the opportunity with understated confidence."

"Good Time" is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 11.