Robert Pattinson Still Together with Girlfriend FKA Twigs

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau Robert Pattinson back with FKA Twigs?

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend FKA Twigs are still together despite rumors that they have split up.

For many weeks now, Robert Pattinson and English singer FKA Twigs have been plagued with persistent breakup rumors. These rumors further intensified after Twigs was spotted in Ibiza with another man, French model Brieuc Breitenstein, a few days after Pattinson was pictured having dinner with pop star Katy Perry. However, a source tells PEOPLE that Pattinson and Twigs are "definitely still together."

The "Twilight" actor has been dating Twigs since 2014 and the two definitely made the headlines when news of their engagement was announced. However, there seems to be a hint of uncertainty when Pattinson was asked by Howard Stern about his current relationship status. The actor told Stern that they were "kind of" engaged and it is still unclear whether this uncertainty is about the wedding itself or Pattinson's own reluctance to divulge any further details.

If there is one certain thing about their relationship, it is the fact that Pattinson likes to keep his personal life, relationships included, private.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to be more open, but it's literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in," Pattinson told Stern. "I mean basically, for whatever reason with 'Twilight' — I don't know whether it is a specific thing with the audience — there's like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you're making is either creating some kind of conspiracy."

While Pattinson may have been spotted out and about with Katy Perry, a source said that the two are just close friends who have known each other for a very long time and that nothing, besides friendship, is going on between them. Given that Katy Perry has been revealed to have rekindled her relationship with Orlando Bloom, this seems to be true.