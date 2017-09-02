'Robin Hood' Starring Taron Egerton Pushed Back to September 2018 Release

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Taron Egerton's 'Robin Hood' has been pushed back.

Lionsgate has moved its upcoming "Robin Hood" movie to a later date, avoiding competition from other films like "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

According to Deadline, "Robin Hood" was originally slated to be released on March 23, 2018, but Lionsgate has decided to delay its premiere until Sept. 21 of the same year. In its current slot, "Robin Hood" will only be up against "Goosebumps 2," a Sony film directed at kids.

"Robin Hood" stars Taron Egerton as the titular hero, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham. It is an origin story that will feature a darker take on the classic tale.

After spending some time away from Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood returns to the area and discovers that the place is full of evil and the rulers are corrupt. Concluding that he has to take action himself, he assembles a group of outlaws and organizes a rebellion against the English crown.

The film is directed by Otto Bathurst, who is known for his work on "Peaky Blinders." It is also produced by Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

The postponement is a good move on Lionsgate's part due to the packed premiere date of March 23. Apart from "Pacific Rim: Uprising," Paramount's "Action Point" and "Sherlock Gnomes" are scheduled to be released on the same date.

Fans will have to wait a while longer before seeing Egerton as Robin Hood. In the meantime, they can look forward to the Welsh actor in the upcoming sequel, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," which also features Colin Firth and Mark Strong reprising their roles. Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal portray Statesman agents, while Julianne Moore plays the villainous Poppy.

The "Robin Hood" origin movie will premiere on IMAX screens on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.