'RoboCop' Gets One-Night Screening in Dallas

Facebook/Robocop Promotional photo for "RoboCop's" 30th anniversary

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the original "RoboCop" is making a comeback in theaters for a one-night special event.

As July 17 marked the 30th year since the franchise's debut, Alamo Drafthouse used the special occasion to give good news to "RoboCop" fans.

On Sept. 10, the classic film will get a live screening at the Dallas City Hall in Texas, which served as the actual filming location of the original movie's Omni Consumer Products headquarters. Aside from the live screening, fans will also get to enjoy some food trucks and a full "RoboCop"-themed bar where they can drink the night away.

As this is going to be just a one-night event, the organizers are making sure that it is something that fans will never forget. The highlight of the gathering will be the live appearance of RoboCop himself, actor Peter Weller, who will take part in a Q&A segment after the screening.

Although the event will be held in Dallas, those who wish to join in on the celebration outside the city can still do so as Alamo Drafthouse will also host RoboCop Movie Party screenings in theaters across the United States, where live streams of the Dallas event and the Q&A portion will be shown.

Organized by Alamo Drafthouse, Birth.Movies.Death and SYFY, the upcoming event is definitely something that fans will get to enjoy as they relive the memories of one of the most notable and socially-relevant movies of all time.

Tickets will be sold starting Aug. 1. More information about the Dallas event and the in-theater screenings can be found at the Birth.Movies.Death website.

"RoboCop" debuted in 1987 and centered on the story of a Detroit police officer named Alex Murphy, who died and was later resurrected as a cybernetic police officer with a mission of serving the public trust, safeguarding the innocent and upholding the law.