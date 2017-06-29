'Robocraft: Infinity' News: Robot-Building Game Comes to the Xbox One

"Robocraft: Infinity," the enhanced version of the robot-building game, is coming to the Xbox One. The game allows players to build robots to their liking and annihilate others in online play.

Xbox/Youtube'Robocraft: Infinity' trailer

The "Minecraft" with robots released a new trailer showing the robot building process as well as the game's combat system. Robot construction mixes prefabricated parts as well as free-forming robot bodies.

Everyone can create just about any mechanical marvel, not just robots. As the trailer shows tanks, planes, and walkers, it's safe to say imagination is the only limiting factor for players.

Combat is essentially the same as a third-person shooter or hack-and-slash, depending on the weapons the robot is equipped with. Movement is highly dependent on the parts equipped on each robot, with some being able to fly, while others can rappel cliffs.

"Robocraft: Infinity" is set to be the console version of the game currently available on Steam for the PC. Among the game's enhanced features include a massive combat balance and an achievement system. The game will also be able to play in 4K HD glory on the Xbox One X when it is released this November.

The game will also support Xbox Play Anywhere, which means player who buy the game for the Xbox One will also be able to play on the Windows PC with all progress and achievements intact. This includes the robots that were built by the player on either platform.

There will be some major changes regarding the game's controls with the port from the PC to the console. The demo held at the Electronic Entertainment Expo highlighted this fact.

However, with the game set to be released in the first quarter of 2018, expect these issues to be polished in the final months of development. Be sure to catch more details regarding "Robocraft: Infinity" in the coming months.