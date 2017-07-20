'Robotech' Live-Action Film Changes Director Again

The live-action adaptation of "Robotech" has once again replaced its director after James Wan became unavailable. Andy Muschietti will now direct the film which is based on an '80s anime series about giant robots fighting alien invaders.

Youtube/Robotech The "Robotech" live-action film is now in the works.

The adaptation has been gathering dust at Warner Bros. Pictures for over a decade. It was not until Sony picked up the rights in 2015 that the project gained new life.

Wan was originally meant to direct the film after the rights were acquired. But after he became attached to blockbuster films such as the upcoming "Aquaman" movie, he was forced to drop the "Robotech" live-action film.

The decision is deemed upsetting to most fans due because Wan seemed to know his stuff. After the recent mess that was "Ghost in the Shell," anime live-action adaptations desperately needs a savior.

That means someone who knows the material and not just someone looking to make a quick buck. For a time, Wan seemed to be the man for the job; but sadly, he won't be the one to direct "Robotech."

Still, his replacement might have a few tricks up his sleeve to achieve the unachievable. Muschietti directed "Mama" back in 2013 and is slated to helm the adaptation of Stephen King's 1985 novel, "It."

Muschietti will work with his sister and creative partner Barbara Muschietti in the film. Barbara is set to produce along with "300's" Mark Canton and Gianni Nunnari.

Other than them, however, there is not much else that the film has to offer. There is currently no script to speak of while the cast is also non-existent. This will be remedied later down the road unless the film goes through another change in production staff.

Hopefully, Muschietti stays for good and the "Robotech" live-action adaptation continues as planned. With anime live-action adaptations having disappointing results in the box office, having one that is successful will certainly be a breath of fresh air for fans.