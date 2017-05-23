Robots That Think and Feel Like Humans to Walk Among People in 10 Years?

As technology grows by leaps and bounds, the idea of human-like robots living in society may not be farfetched. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) engineers are developing programs that could mimic human expressions while robotic engineers are developing androids that move like people.

Reuters/Rick WilkingChihiraAico, a communication android robot, gestures to show goers at the Toshiba booth at the International Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2015. The robot is controlled by pneumatics.

Dr. Mark Sagar invented a "virtual nervous system," an advanced software that can emulate human emotions. He described his invention as simplified models of the brain "We have been working on the deepest aspect of the technology, biologically-inspired cognitive architectures," he said.

Currently, Sagar's Auckland, New Zealand-based company, Soul Machines, is developing autonomous animated avatars or intelligent, virtual people. It is powered by the "virtual nervous system" he developed that allows it to mimic natural facial movements like blinking and smiling.

For now, humans can talk to these realistic adult avatars onscreen. But Sagar believes his AI software can take on a more humanoid physical form if robotics catch up with his technology. Ten years from now, he foresees emotionally responsive humanoid robots walking among people.

Sagar's idea may already be on reality's doorstep. In Texas, a company called Hanson Robotics has developed Sophia, a social robot designed to look very humanlike. It can talk at a normal pace with the right tone and pitch, and thus, can hold on to a natural conversation.

Sofia's speech is also matched with the accurate lip formation and correct facial expression. Its lifelike skin is made of a patented silicon material that enables it to emulate more than 62 facial expressions. The developers' ultimate goal is to make the robot become conscious, creative and capable as any human.

Coming face to face with Sofia, that person would swear he or she is talking to a human. The secret lies on computer algorithms that allow it to process and understand speech as well as remember interactions with the help of cameras in its eyes to make it smarter over time.