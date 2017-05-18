Roccat Leadr Release Date, Specs, Price News: Wireless Gaming Mouse With Zero Lag Launched

In gaming, there's often a prejudice against wireless mice in that they don't provide the same level of performance as wired mice. Roccat aims to change that perception by introducing the Leadr wireless gaming mouse which provides zero lag and zero latency.

Facebook/RoccatA promotional image for the Roccat Leadr wireless gaming mouse.

Roccat uses a combination of proprietary wireless technology that allows the Leadr to provide the same level of performance as wired mice. It has a polling rate of 1,000 Hz and transmits data at a speed of 2.4 GHz, which is said to be faster than traditional USB. The overall result is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightning-fast.

The Roccat Leadr is also equipped with the Owl-Eye optical sensor, which is based on the PixArt 3360 sensor but modified by Roccat in order to push its performance to the limit. This sensor allows Roccat's new gaming mouse to be responsive, consistent and precise. Optimal dpi range is at 400 to 3,000, but the Leadr actually has a wider range at 100 to 12,000 dpi.

The Leadr gaming mouse comes with a 32-bit processor and 512 KB of memory to store macros. It also features a 1,000 mAh lithium-ion battery that translates to 20 hours of battery life. As such, performance is always at full power unlike other wireless mice in the market.

The Roccat Leadr is bundled with a docking station that can holster the gaming mouse when not in use. It also charges and battery status via LED indicators. The docking station also comes with a top cup cable for instances when gamers prefer to use the Leader as a wired mouse.

In order to deliver enhanced control, the Leadr has 14 buttons, all of which are programmable. There is also a solid 2D Titan scroll wheel, an X-Celerator single-axis analog thumb paddle and a mid-knuckle Fin Switch for rapid firing. Leadr also has RGB lighting wherein gamers can customize the color of the scroll wheel and Roccat logo independently from each other. Gamers can choose from a variety of lighting effects and up to 16.8 million colors.

The Roccat Leadr wireless gaming mouse is now available to pre-order for $139.99. It will be released on May 31.