'Rock Dog' Release Date, News: TV Spot Reveals More of the Film's Plot

Music and animals are usually a cute combination that filmmakers tend to exploit in order to get audiences to fill up the movie theaters and watch. Apparently though, Summit Premiere's "Rock Dog" may be more than just the generic feel-good, follow-your-dreams film.

"Rock Dog" official website "Rock Dog" talks about a Tibetan Mastiff named Bodi who wishes to pursue his dreams of becoming a musician.

When its US trailer hit the scenes over a month ago, it presented predictable elements of a musical, comedic animated film. A Tibetan Mastiff named Bodi (Luke Wilson) got enticed to playing music in front of a bigger crowd, which his father Khampa (J.K. Simmons) objected to. He still pursued though and met his mentor Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard) in hopes of making it big on the music stage.

Given that teaser alone, one can easily compare it with the Christmas animated film "Sing," another movie that talks about a Koala who wishes to keep his theater alive, awakening five brave animal souls dreaming to be in the musical spotlight. At first sight it appears that they carry similar plots, but the newest TV spot for "Rock Dog" shows he has more at stake.

In the commercial dubbed "Snow Mountain," a pack of wolves sees Bodi leaving and alerts their boss, Linnux (Lewis Black), about it. He tells them to capture the Mastiff in order to take control of Snow Mountain, a place inhabited by flocks of sheep which Bodi's family has been protecting for the longest time. Bodi will need to save them while trying to be the best musician he can be, and that will be tricky.

Given the fact that the film's release is quickly dawning, a lot of efforts are being put into its publicity. Aside from TV spots, the movie's website is filled with games and different activities meant to draw kids' attention to Bodi and the rest of the gang.

"Rock Dog" rocks its way into cinemas on Feb. 24, 2017.