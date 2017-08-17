'Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder' Rolls Out for PS4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 28

"Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder" comes back as ACE Studios delivers another genre-defying yet educational puzzle game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. This next-gen sequel to the first "Rock of Ages" is coming to these platforms on Monday, Aug. 28.

Steam/Rock of Ages 2 A screenshot of "Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder" as featured in the tower defense game's Steam page.

Publisher ATLUS has given out more details through their news update on the PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The first "Rock of Ages" launched in 2011, introducing players everywhere to its eclectic mix of gameplay, including racing and tower defense mixed with a bit of "Marble Madness," as Eurogamer noted.

All these and more will be back — this time, with a Greek titan on the run after his one job, holding up the sky, went all sorts of wrong. The titan, now, must make good of his escape by running through different eras, represented by changing Art History periods, if he is to escape the wrath of various historical and art figures.

To get past the various stages, Atlas must make use of his extensive experience with huge, heavy round objects to win against his opponent. The player's job, then, is to drive along a boulder, like a racing game, to flatten the enemy castle. After this simple-sounding premise, things get a bit complicated.

The path to the target castle is, of course, littered with defensive obstacles that will grind down the boulder to nothing. After a boulder is rolled, the player then braces for the enemy's own boulder by laying out defenses of their own.

Aside from better graphics and higher resolutions, "Rock of Ages 2" also rolls out more defensive units and offensive boulders. Each new kind of boulder has their own unique uses — from the Gunpowder Boulder's knack for blowing things up to the Tar Boulder's ability to render enemy tiles sticky and useless.

The video below shows off the upcoming "Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder," coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on Aug. 28