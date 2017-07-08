'Rocket League' Anniversary Update Patch 1.35 News: 'Rick and Morty' Items, Lots of Freebies

It's been two years since the car-featured soccer game "Rocket League" was first launched. In celebration of its anniversary, Psyonix recently announced that it is giving away lots of freebies, including new "Rick and Morty" items via the game's latest patch update.

Facebook/RocketLeague "Rocket League" players have plenty to celebrate for its second anniversary.

As of Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. EST, the "Rocket League" anniversary update patch 1.35 has gone live. As a result, gamers should now be able to play in a new arena known as the Champions Field, where public or private matches are set.

Players will also find a few changes in the ARC arena. According to Video Gamer, the visuals appear less bright but more colorful this time around.

Players should also be able to find new cars in the line-up called the Animus GP and Centio V17. These new rides, however, can be earned via the new Overdrive Crates, which also features new decals and trails for upgrading the vehicles.

The "Rick and Morty" content update, on the other hand, includes collectible toppers for characters like Cromulon, Mr. Poopy Butthole, Mr. Meeseeks, and a separate Rick or Morty antenna. Players can acquire these vehicle add-ons as drops after a finished match. As part of its anniversary offering, gamers can also find rare and random customization items until July 10.

"Rocket League's" patch 1.35 update essentially signals the end of the competitive play for season 4 and the beginning for season 5 where a new Season Reward Level system has been set in place. Under the new scheme, players have to complete 12 games successfully before receiving their rewards.

Since its launch, Psyonix claims "Rocket League" has welcomed over 33 million players on several gaming platforms. Its servers host some 1.6 million players a day with some 41 percent accessing the game through PlayStation 4. "Rocket League" is also available for Xbox One and PC gamers. Later in the year, the game will also be available for Nintendo Switch players.