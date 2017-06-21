'Rocket League' Coming to the Nintendo Switch, New Features Revealed

"Rocket League" is headed to the Nintendo Switch, and Psyonix is making sure that the game runs well on the handheld. The game is also designed to be able to join matches with Xbox One and PC players.

Facebook/RocketLeagueA promo image of the "Rocket League" second anniversary update as the cover photo on the game's official Facebook page.

"Rocket League" was first launched in July 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC. The game has become one of the most popular sports titles today, and it is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch console later this year, according to IGN.

The handheld console version will not be limited in any way as compared to their full console and PC counterparts, according to game developer Psyonix. Jeremy Dunham, Vice President for the company, along with "Rocket League" producer Bobby Garza, spoke with IGN about the Switch version of the game.

The sports title will have a native resolution of 720p, according to Dunham, to keep the game on par with the version on other, bigger systems. "Performance was what mattered most to us, so we aim to make sure that the game runs at 60 fps docked and undocked," Dunham said.

"Rocket League" on the Nintendo Switch will have all the game modes available to the other versions as well. Season mode, Hoops, Drop Shot, Rumble, and Snowday will all be available for the handheld, which will allow local multiplayer with up to eight players on the handheld console.

Split-screen mode will also be available for the Switch when it is docked and connected to an external display. Up to four players will be able to play "Rocket League" in a split-screen mode, according to Dunham.

The split-screen mode on an undocked Switch will be limited to two players, however. "We don't think people want to squint that much to see four players on an undocked system," Dunham explained.

"Rocket League" for the Nintendo Switch is expected to be released in the last quarter of 2017.