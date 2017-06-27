'Rocket League' News: Nintendo Switch Version Will Be Priced at $19.99

"Rocket League" is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, and details about how much this new version will cost have already been revealed.

Not too long ago, a Psyonix employee with the Reddit username "Psyonix_Devin" shared some details about the game, including its price.

Responding to a query about how much the Switch version of this hybrid soccer/driving title will cost, the Psyonix employee shared that it will have a price tag of $19.99. That price tag is the same one attached to the other versions of the game.

As soon as the science fiction sports title is released for the Switch, players can expect that it will retain many of the same features that have made it such a well-received title on other platforms.

This means that the items added to the game via previously released content updates will also be included in the Switch version.

Aside from those, Switch owners can also expect to see some platform-exclusive Battle-Cars and customization items. It is still unclear what all these exclusive items will be, though developers did share over on the game's official website that there will be Mario and Luigi hat Toppers included.

The Switch version of "Rocket League" also supports different types of play modes.

One to four players can take part in TV mode, while Handheld mode can support up to eight players provided that a local wireless connection is present. Players can also go at it alone in Tabletop mode.

Online play will also provide support for up to eight players, based on the game's listing that can be seen on Nintendo.com.

Cross-network play is also offered for this title, giving Switch owners the opportunity to compete with those who prefer the PC or the Xbox One platforms.

"Rocket League" will be officially released for the Nintendo Switch sometime during the upcoming holiday season.