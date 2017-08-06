'Rocket League' News: Psyonix Releases Major Trade-In System Update, Enforces Language Ban System

Facebook/RocketLeague Psyonix released a new major expansion for 'Rocket League.'

"Rocket League" fans recently received a treat from Psyonix in the form of a new expansion to the game's Trade-In System.

Psyonix announced the news via the "Rocket League" website. With the new update, players can now trade in Import and Exotic quality goods, which will surely widen the possibilities in the game.

"If you recall, this system allows you to exchange five items of the same quality for one item of a higher quality," the announcement reads. "Until now, you've only been able to trade in your Uncommon and Rare online drops, leaving many of you stuck with a stockpile of Very Rare Rocket Boosts. We're now expanding the system to allow you to go all the way up to Import and Exotic quality!"

The new expansion is already live, which means players can take to the game immediately and test out the function. Players who trade in five Very Rare drops will get one new Import Painted Body or Boost in exchange. As for the Exotic items, players who trade in five new Import items will get an Exotic Painted Wheel in return.

Their post also revealed that new Rare and Very Rare items will be added to the game in the next major update, though they did not provide a specific date.

In another announcement, Psyonix revealed that some players were not bestowed their rewards at the end of Competitive Season 4 because of cheating. Additionally, they detailed the actions that were taken in order to ensure that "Rocket League" remains "a consistently-safe, harassment-free place."

A new Language Ban system was introduced, which will ban players who use certain words like racial slurs. Psyonix already has a list of more than 20 words and will be adding more in time. The list will also expand to other languages, not just English. Players should be careful with what they say, especially since the studio does not intend to release the list of banned words. Players who violate the rule will be banned for a certain amount of time, ranging from 24 hours to permanently.