'Rocket League' News: 'Rick and Morty' DLC Items To Be Released on July 5

"Rocket League" is getting more downloadable content, and this time around, items based on the animated show "Rick and Morty" are the ones coming to the game.

First off, the titular pair will be featured as Antennas inside the science fiction sports game.

Along with the Rick and Morty Antennas, a trio of Toppers will be added as well, and they are based on Mr. PBH, Mr. Meeseeks and Cromulon.

The Cromulon Topper will also be made available to players as a Painted Item.

Players can also obtain a set of Sanchez DC-137 Wheels as well as the Interdimensional GB Rocket Boost, according to a post on the game's official website.

All of the aforementioned items are going to be released via a free update, but players will still need to find them while playing the game.

The good news there is that the "Rick and Morty" DLC items are also Common drops that players can get after offline and online matches end starting July 5, so they will have many opportunities to collect these upcoming additions.

One more thing worth noting, as spotted by NintendoEverything, these new DLC items will also be included in the Nintendo Switch version of "Rocket League."

Speaking of the Switch version, this one will receive not just the "Rick and Morty" DLC items but also the other ones that have been released before, meaning it will be on par with the other versions in terms of content.

The Switch version even has some exclusive offerings such as the Mario and Luigi Hat Toppers, other customization items and even new Battle-Cars. Developers have yet to reveal what is so special about those Battle-Cars, however.

Different play modes will also be made accessible to Switch owners.

There is currently no exact release date known for the Nintendo Switch version of "Rocket League," though folks can expect this to be made available sometime during the upcoming holiday season.