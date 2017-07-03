'Rocket League' News: Season Reward Levels To Be Introduced in Season 5

Rocket League official website Season 5 of 'Rocket League' is set to start soon

The next competitive season of "Rocket League" is almost here and players can already learn more about what it brings to the game.

Developers talked about the changes they planned to implement for Season 5, and there was one particular feature that they took the time to flesh out carefully.

That feature is known as the Season Reward Level and this will likely be something players will be paying a lot of attention to as Season 5 rolls on.

In essence, a Season Reward Level determines what types of rewards players are eligible to earn.

The Season Reward Level will begin at Unranked, and from there, players can compete and attempt to win as many matches as they can in order to reach the next level.

It is unclear how many ranks there are, but in a post on the game's official website, developers mentioned the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum ranks as well as the aforementioned Unranked.

The rewards players can receive will depend on which rank they belong to.

Players can compete at the current rank they belong to or the one above it to work towards the rewards. However, it will not be possible for them to unlock a reward belonging to a higher rank regardless of the matches they compete in, so there are no shortcuts here.

Reward Levels can be unlocked after "Rocket League" players have tallied 20 wins, hinting that it may take some time to earn promotions. The good news though is that losses will not affect a player's current Season Reward Level so they can go ahead and keep competing in search of those valuable wins.

Developers also revealed that there is no competitive skill reset taking place for Season 5.

"Rocket League" players can check out how the Season Reward Levels affect the science fiction sports title as soon as Season 5 goes live on July 5.