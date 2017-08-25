'Rocket League' News: Transparent Goalposts, More Standard Arenas Included in Fall Update

Starbase ARC and Wasteland are soon going to become Standard Arenas

Twitter courtesy of Rocket League A look at Starbase ARC as a Standard Arena inside 'Rocket League'

A new update is due out for "Rocket League" this fall, and developers are already talking about what it will be adding to the game.

First off, players can look forward to the field of play becoming easier to see in its entirety now that Transparent Goalposts are on the way.

The name of this particular addition actually sells it a bit short as it is not just the goalposts that are going to become see-through.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's website, developers noted that goalposts, goals and some pieces of the Arena wall will be made transparent.

Notably, those aforementioned Arena elements are not going to be transparent all the time, and their visibility, or lack thereof, will depend on where a player happens to be.

Now, while the developers did note that Transparent Goalposts are something that many players have wanted for a long time, they did also acknowledge that there may be members of the community who do not want this change.

Because of that, the Transparent Goals are not going to be automatically activated for each game and each map. Instead, the players themselves can decide if they want Transparent Goalposts, and they can do so by heading on over to the Options menu.

In addition to the Transparent Goalposts, "Rocket League's" fall update will also feature two new Standard Arenas.

Revealed in a separate post, both Starbase ARC and Wasteland are going to be adjusted and turned into Standard Arenas that can be featured in Casual and Competitive Matches.

Players will still have access to the non-standard variants of the two maps, though they will only be offered for offline and Private Matches. They have also been renamed, with Starbase ARC turning into the ARCtagon and the Wasteland set to become the Badlands.

An exact release date for the fall update has not been revealed yet, but "Rocket League" players should be able to hear more about it soon enough.