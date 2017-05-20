'Rocket League' News: WWE Partnering With Psyonix Leading to Fans Speculating About Special DLC Items

"Rocket League's" developer, Psyonix, and the WWE recently formed a promotional partnership that will result in the game getting more exposure during WWE programming, while the company may be able to reach out to more potential viewers. However, some fans of this sci-fi sports title have something else in mind when it comes to what this new agreement may bring.

Rocket League official websiteCould WWE-themed DLC items eventually be added to 'Rocket League?'

Not long after the announcement of the partnership was shared by the developers over on Twitter, fans immediately began putting forth suggestions for potential downloadable content items.

One idea getting plenty of support would bring WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero's lowriders to the game.

Another idea receiving support is one that would allow players to dominate inside the game using Stone Cold Steve Austin's monster truck.

For wrestling fans who grew up loving the antics of D-Generation X, they may also want to see the faction's famous tank be added as DLC.

Other suggestions from fans are hinting at the other ways that Psyonix could add WWE-related content to "Rocket League."

For instance, given how elaborate and extravagant WWE pay-per-view stages are, they could make for ideal arenas for players to drive around in.

Some fans have also expressed a desire to see special accessories based on specific WWE wrestlers be added.

Lastly, there are players who would also like to see new game modes inspired by matches added, and these could be even more chaotic than the ones available now if developed properly.

For now, it is unclear if the folks over at Psyonix are even thinking about bringing WWE-themed DLC items to the action sports game. If they are, it certainly looks as though there are more than a few fans who would be thrilled to hear about those additions.

More news about whether WWE-themed DLC items are coming to "Rocket League" should be made available in the future.