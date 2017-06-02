ROG Strix GL702ZC News: Asus Gaming Laptop Combines AMD's Ryzen and Radeon, Excites Gamers

Asus finally revealed the first-ever gaming laptop that is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7, the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC, at the ongoing Computex 2017 in Taiwan, and it got the hardcore gaming community excited.

Reportedly, Asus takes pride in the gaming laptop, describing it as "practically a desktop under the hood." Many tech pundits agree that the brand has the bragging right as; after all, the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC comes with top-notch configurations.

It has been learned that the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC combines Ryzen CPU (central processing unit) with the Radeon RX 580, AMD's recently released graphics card. With a GPU (graphics processing unit) of 1080p that is augmented by AMD's FreeSync technology in its IPS display (which also boasts of a 4K screen resolution), there is no denying that the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC is really a device that every hardcore gamer should consider.

Asus has revealed that overclocking the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC is impossible as the gaming laptop has a form factor and thermal issues. It is supported by as much as 32 GB of DDR4-2400 system memory and comes with an M.2 slot for an NVMe SSD of up to 512 GB capacity. The gaming laptop also provides a 2.5-inch drive bay for a second SSD or a larger spinning hard disk to increase the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC's storage capacity.

Coming with a 17.3-inch screen size with a 33-mm thickness, it's interesting to note that the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC weighs a little more than 3kg only. It may not be the smallest and the lightest laptop the world has seen, but given the power that it packs, its size and the weight are not an issue at all.

Asus has yet to attach a price tag to the Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC, but the gaming laptop is slated to arrive this summer.