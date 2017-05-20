Roger Ailes Cause Of Death 2017: Fatal Head Injury Resulting in Subdural Hematoma Kills Former Fox Chief

Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes died in the morning of May 18 at age 77. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner said his death came as a result of a fatal head injury.

Wikimedia CommonsVice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. John F. Campbell meets with Roger Ailes, president of Fox News and chairman of the Fox Television Stations Group, at the Fox News Headquarters in Times Square, New York, June 14, 2013.

The report released by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner on Thursday revealed that Ailes had suffered from complications brought by the said injury. Part of the report said that he "died this morning of complications of a subdural hematoma after he fell at home injuring his head."

The report also emphasized that Ailes' death was accidental, ruling out the possibility of foul play.

Although the former Fox executive already had several health issues in the past, what directly led to his death was his fall and not any of his existing illnesses. Eight days prior to his death, Ailes accidentally fell and struck his head in his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Since news about his death came out, people from the industry have been sharing their expressions of grief online. In an official statement, one of Ailes' colleagues in Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, said, "He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted."

Being formerly at the helm of Fox News, Ailes helped shape the American conservative politics. As Fox's executive, he was widely respected, even by conservative politicians who wanted to win his favor.

Last year, he was ousted from his position due to a sexual harassment scandal.

In 2016, former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Fox chief. This sensitive allegation was followed by several others from women who claimed that Ailes had demanded sex from them. After his ouster, he left with a payout reportedly amounting to $40 million.