Roger Ailes net worth 2017: Media giant amassed a fortune prior to demise

Media figure Roger Eugene Ailes amassed a net worth of $100 million prior to his demise.

Wikimedia Commons/Sgt. Christopher TobeyRoger Ailes died on May 18 at the age of 77.

This figure was given by Celebrity Net Worth, which also said that he earned a salary of $20 million.

Ailes became involved in the film and television industry after his college graduation, when he worked as a production assistant for local talk show. He managed to climb the corporate ladder, becoming the executive producer in his sixth year in the business. He was nominated for a daytime Emmy for this role.

In 1984, he entered the world of politics, by way of serving as a consultant for Ronald Reagan during his campaign. He subsequently served as a media consultant for Republican presidents, including Richard Nixon, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. He was also an adviser of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, his work in the media industry continued. In 1971, he produced a Broadway play titled "Mother Earth." He helmed the Fox News Channel starting in 1996. He also became the chairman of the Fox Television Stations Group. He was instrumental in building the network's conservative reputation.

However, his career in the media industry, which spanned decades, was blighted in 2016 by accusations of sexual harassment when he worked for Fox. The network fired him as a result of these allegations but paid him $40 million as severance pay. Many criticized this move from Fox, especially considering the fact that Gretchen Carlson, one of the women who accused Ailes of harassment, only received $20 million as settlement from the network. According to Heavy, 20 other women aside from Carlson accused the network executive of sexual harassment.

Ailes passed away on May 18 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and his son Zachary. The cause of death was not divulged.