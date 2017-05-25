Roger Moore Cause Of Death: 'James Bond' Actor's Children Reveal Father Died After Short Battle With Cancer

May 23 was a day of mourning for Roger Moore's fans. That day, the veteran actor died at age 89, leaving behind his children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniFlowers are pictured on the star of late actor Roger Moore on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 23, 2017.

News about the actor's passing was announced by the late actor's children through his official Twitter account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer," wrote his children in a statement which they included in the Twitter post. They added that moments before his death, their father had been surrounded with love so great it could not be described with words.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement," they said in the post.

Although Moore's children confirmed that cancer was the cause of their father's death, they did not specify which type of cancer it was. It has been known, however, that he had battled prostate cancer in 1993 but eventually went into remission.

In their post, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian thanked their father for being special to so many people. They also expressed their support for Kristina Tholstrup, Moore's current wife. The two got married in 2002. Meanwhile, the trio are Moore's children with his third wife, Luisa Mattioli.

Moore's "James Bond" projects started with "Live and Let Die," "The Man with the Golden Gun," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Moonraker," "For Your Eyes Only," "Octopussy" up to "A View to Kill." He started acting in the 1940's but did not rise to fame until he portrayed Simon Templar in "The Saint," a television series which started airing in 1962.