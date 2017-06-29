'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'Titanic' Head to Netflix's July 2017 Lineup

It is going to be an exciting month for movie lovers, as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the classic love story "Titanic" are heading to Netflix this July.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniThe cast and crew pose on the red carpet while a ''Storm Trooper'' walks by as they arrive at the world premiere of the film ''Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'' in Hollywood, California, U.S., December 10, 2016.

As usual, a wave of new additions arrived at the first day of the month and includes "Titanic," one of the best romantic films of all time, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

More family flicks arrive just in time for the summer. Coming on July 1 are "Free Willy" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." On the same day, Netflix will add the classic animated trilogy "The Land Before Time," "The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure," and "The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving."

Meanwhile, in the TV series department, Netflix will also add the entire fourth season of "The Originals" as well as "Offspring" season 6. New documentaries "The Truth is in the Stars" featuring Prof. Stephen Hawking and "Out of Thin Air" will also join the mix on Saturday.

The third season of "iZombie" arrives on Wednesday, July 5. On July 7, "Degrassi: Next Class" season 4 comes to Netflix, while the crime-themed film "Bad Santa 2" follows the next day. Then on July 9, Netflix adds "Lion" starring Dev Patel.

Netflix will also be adding another stand-up comedy show "Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha" on July 11.

Then on July 14, Netflix will premiere another gritty film called "To the Bone" that stars Lily Collins as the 20-year-old Ellen who is struggling with severe eating disorders. Ellen's life starts to become interesting when she meets her unconventional doctor, played by Keanu Reeves.

Netflix will offer another classic film on July 17 - the 1944-released war-themed movie "Uncertain Glory.

One of the highlights of Netflix's lineup for July is "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The film starring Oscar-nominee Felicity Jones will be available on Tuesday, July 18.

The second half of "Pretty Little Liars" season 7 will be available on July 20. The new TV series will arrive just before the month ended.

As July ends, Netflix added the fourth season of "Being Mary Jane" and the film "After the Reality" starring Matthew Morrison, Sarah Chalke, Jane Lynch and more.