'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' News: Blu-ray Release Date Leaked in Amazon Listing

Last year's "Star Wars" film, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," was met with both critical and commercial success, so it comes as no surprise that its subsequent release on DVD and Blu-ray would be surrounded by speculations. However, if a new report is to be believed, then the release date may have been leaked.

Facebook/rogueoneastarwarsstoryThe DVD and Blu-ray release of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' may have been leaked.

According to Making Star Wars, the release date of the DVD and Blu-ray versions of "Rogue One" will be on March 28. This much was revealed when an Amazon listing for the copy was spotted.

"The Official Mission Debrief presents an all-encompassing guide to the hugely successful movie, with unprecedented access to the making of the film, its stars, its crew and its stunning landscapes," the Amazon description wrote. "Relive the latest movie in the world's biggest franchise over and over again. A must for any fan of 'Star Wars.'"

The success of "Rogue One" has been astounding, with an overall worldwide gross of over $1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. Released last Dec. 16, the film told the story of Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, as she helped the Rebellion retrieve the plans for Darth Vader's Death Star, effectively covering up the plot hole that was presented in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Jyn was joined by Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk's sarcastic robot K-2SO as well as Donnie Yen's wannabe Jedi, Chirrut Imwe, and Jiang Wen's Baze Malbus. Accompanied by Riz Ahmed's Imperial pilot defector, Bodhi Rook, the group of rebels fought against Ben Mendelsohn's villainous Orson Krennic in order to steal the Death Star's blueprints, which contained the flaw in the planet destroyer - something Jyn's father, Mads Mikkelsen's Galen Erso, secretly put there.

The DVD and Blu-ray copies of "Rogue One" are expected to contain extra content such as cast interviews and exclusive photos.