'Rogue Trooper Redux' News: Remaster's Gameplay Revealed in Teaser

Screenshot/Youtube "Rogue Trooper Redux" will be released later this year.

Gamers are looking through several minutes of gameplay released for the PlayStation 4 version of Rebellion Developments' "Rogue Trooper Redux" that was captured in the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The third-person shooter, which is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms later this year, is a remaster of the 2006 game. It is based on Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons' comic book series, "The Rogue Trooper," which was first released in 1981. The original game followed the adventures of the last Genetic Infantryman and his three companions as they hunt down the Traitor General on the dying planet of Nu-Earth.

Based on the tidbits released from the E3, "Rogue Trooper Redux" will retain the overall effects of the original but will also offer more enhanced graphics and lighting. Rebellion and the developer, TickTock Games, have already warned that the remaster would not be a remake of the 2006 game. Instead, it is said to be based on a PlayStation 2 and Xbox game. Rebellion has reportedly taken into consideration the different expectations of the players from a 2017 shooter.

According to Video Gamer, some of the changes that players will find in the "Rogue Trooper Redux" lie in the controls. The buttons have been remapped, while an over-the-shoulder aim mode and making cover automatic have been added.

Richard May, one of the lead programmers for Rebellion, has revealed that this is to give the gamers "more familiarity." The starting point is said to be the old school intro from the comics, with huge super-soldiers with bright blue skin and helmets ready to avenge their dead squadron.

Based on the website's review, the remaster will definitely get a specified audience, mostly those who have played the original years ago.

"The trouble is that I suspect Rogue Trooper Redux isn't going to reach a massive new audience. No matter how much of an over-the-top badass Rogue is, he's more likely to appeal to players who enjoyed the game the first time around," the review stated.

"Rogue Trooper Redux" will be released for the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One late 2017.