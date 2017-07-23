'Rogue Trooper Redux' Release Date News: Remastered Game Arrives on PS4, Xbox One, PC This October

Facebook/rebelliondevelopments 'Rogue Trooper Redux' will be released on Oct. 17.

Rebellion Developments is releasing "Rogue Trooper Redux" this October, and it has dropped a new comparison video to keep fans excited.

For those who are unaware, "Rogue Trooper," an action game based on the comics of the same name, was released back in 2006. More than a decade later, the studio is launching an upgraded version of the game titled "Rogue Trooper Redux."

The studio also recently uploaded a comparison video showing gameplay from the original title and from the upcoming version. According to the video, the 2017 version of the game "remasters this classic for a new generation."

It is clear from the video that "Rogue Trooper Redux" went through a number of improvements. The colors are more vivid, the graphics are more detailed and the style feels more polished. The video also teases HD graphics, remastered cinematics, remodelled characters, weapons and vehicles, dynamic lighting, higher fidelity geometry and new special effects.

When it was first released more than 10 years ago, "Rogue Trooper" became a cult game, amassing millions of fans and followers despite its lackluster critical reception.

"It's not a great game, and it's not massively ambitious, but it is a perfect example of the sort of game we're seeing less of as the industry's middle tier gets squeezed out of existence; a solid, unpretentious action game with thoughtfully executed features, all in faithful service of a beloved character," Eurogamer writer Dan Whitehead wrote in 2012.

"Rogue Trooper" is a third-person shooter game that follows Rogue, a G.I. warrior. His weapons of choice are his pistol and assault rifle. Throughout the game, players are able to upgrade Rogue's rifle.

In the game, Rogue is known to be the last of his kind after his fellow G.I.s were massacred. He is determined to hunt down the Traitor General who gave them away and exact his revenge.

"Rogue Trooper Redux" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 17. It will land on the Nintendo Switch at an unspecified later date.

Watch the comparison trailer below: