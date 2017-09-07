Roku New Free Movie Channel has Launched

Roku is the latest online streaming platform added to the ever-growing list of streaming services.

Roku Roku has launched their latest streaming platform, The Roku Channel.

The company recently launched its new channel which gives its patrons access to hundreds of movies as well as TV shows for free. Users of Roku TV and stick streaming players will be able to access their service called "The Roku Channel."

At launch, patrons will be able to browse through a wide selection of Hollywood hits without charge since the content is ad-supported.

Since the channel supports ads, the company wants to give its users a less frustrating experience than other streaming platforms.

"The main things we're focused on is limiting the commercial breaks, and the timing and placement," Roku CMO Matthew Anderson said of their ad experience. "We're looking at some of the things that have frustrated viewers in the [over-the-top] environment either on or off the Roku platform, and we've tried to take those away."

According to the company, they have placed ads in segments that will not interrupt the content that users are watching. In addition, they will not place the same ads on repeat, as it gravely annoys viewers.

The library is organized in a fairly standard manner. A list of featured movies will appear on the top most part, while rows of titles are categorized according to the genre. Their roster includes films and franchises such as "Legally Blonde," "Karate Kid," and "Ali."

Their library has more content than "Roku Recommends," the company's previous channeled which launched in 2011 and "4K Spotlight," which debuted in 2015.

The Roku Channel has titles from the company's licensing deals with studios such as Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. On the other hand, there also titles from Roku's channel publishers like American Classics, Vidmark, YuYu, Popcornflix, and more.

Eventually, Roku hopes to add more publishers to the mix.