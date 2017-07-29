Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII: Luxury on Wheels

Facebook/rollsroycemotorcars Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, an ultra luxury vehicle loaded with special touches and tech.

The automobile market sees a lot of different brands vying for the consumers' attention and interest through the features they advertise and the performance they report. However, there are also certain brands in the market that are nothing short of established and reputable. Rolls-Royce is one of them, and recent reports reveal that its newest and upcoming automotive, the Phantom VIII, will cement its spot as one of the most luxurious cars the world will ever lay eyes on.

"I would consider us not in the automotive business. We are in the luxury goods business," Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive officer Torsten Muller-Otvos told Yahoo! Finance. "Our customers in many cases have carriages like we would have wardrobes.... For every occasion the right car. For that reason, it is different. Nobody buys a Phantom for the pure means of transportation."

For some, the statement may have been too ambitious, especially if one has not seen the Phantom VIII, which will come with a hefty price tag of $500,000. But once everyone lays eyes on the newest Phantom, Muller-Otvos' statement will immediately make sense.

According to reviews, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII will feature something new in terms of performance and aesthetics. For one, it is now powered with a 6.75 liter V12, twin turbo engine that is capable of delivering 563 brake horsepower and 664 pound-feet torque. There is also the new suspension and four-wheel system, which ultimately makes the car seem like it glides on the road.

Aesthetically, the iconic grille is bigger than ever, but oddly fits the Phantom VIII better, and overall, the car definitely screams Rolls-Royce and luxury in one sentence. Notably, the design was switched from obnoxious to reductionist and it has done wonders to the Phantom VIII. There is a lot to expect from the upcoming Phantom VIII, but it is ultimately worth the price tag, especially for those who enjoy the luxurious side of things.