Rolls-Royce Sweptail Release Date, Specs News: Yacht-Inspired Coupe Is World's Most Expensive Vehicle

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a bespoke coupe that was built specifically for one customer. Called the Sweptail, it is a one-of-a-kind luxury vehicle that was inspired classic and modern yachts.

Rolls-RoyceA promotional image for the Rolls-Royce Sweptail.

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail was presented to the press at the Concorso d'Eleganza at Villa d'Este in Italy on Saturday, May 27.

According to the British car manufacturer, the Sweptail was hand-tailored to meet the specific needs of their customer, whose inspirations included the swept-tail rear of Rolls-Royce vehicles in the 1920s as well as the coach-built of the 1930s.

It took a few years to turn the customer's vision into a reality, but the overall result is what possibly could be the most expensive vehicle in the world at $12.8 million.

The two-seat coupe still maintains the marque's signature styling but comes with additional touches that allow it to stand out. Fox example, its front fascia showcases a new treatment to Rolls-Royce's iconic Pantheon grille. It is larger compared to other vehicles. It was also milled from solid aluminum and hand-polished to attain a mirror finish.

The Sweptail features an elegant silhouette with a flowing roofline, longer side window graphic and wide C-pillar finisher to emphasize its length. It has a large panoramic glass roof that tapers to a rear that pays homage to racing yachts. The "bullet-tip" rear with the center brake light and lower bumper further create an elegant aura while on the road.

As for the interior of the Sweptail, it is clean, modern and handcrafted. As expected from the automaker, the two-seat coupe only uses the richest of materials, including polished Macassar Ebony and open-pore Paldao as well as Moccasin and Dark Spice leathers for the seats, armrests and dashboard surface.

Other notable touches for the cabin include a wood and glass hat shelf at the back of the seats and a center console that deploys the customer's favorite vintage champagne as well as two crystal flutes with the touch of a button.

Truly, Rolls-Royce has displayed its ability to please its customers and create something that is indeed one of a kind.