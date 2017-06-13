Roman Polanski's Rape Victim Pleads for Case Closure as an Act of Mercy

Considering the many decades in which Samantha Geimer suffered through the traumatic effects of rape, she pleaded in court to have the case resolved as an act of mercy. Geimer was raped by film director Roman Polanski when she was 13. He admitted to the crime 40 years ago and the case has not been resolved as of yet.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Samantha Geimer arrives at court to attend a hearing regarding the 40-year-old case against filmmaker Roman Polanski in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 9, 2017.

"I would implore you to consider taking action to finally put this issue to close as an act of mercy to myself and my family," Geimer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon, as reported by Reuters. "Justice is not only about punishment. It's about equity and consideration."

Polanski fled the United States for fear of a lengthy prison sentence. He has been treated as fugitive ever since and his lawyer, Harland Braun is hoping to have European authorities rescind the international arrest warrant against his high-profile client.

Geimer supported the motion citing that she and her family has suffered through the effects of such a drawn-out case. According to AFP, Geimer and her family have been called "lying gold diggers" and her case has caused her kin to be followed by reporters and journalists hoping to have something for a story.

Although Polanski's act is considered to be unforgivable by many, Geimer has stated that it's not as traumatic as everyone makes it seem. She even said that she had been in contact with Polanski who has long since apologized for his actions. Right now, Geimer's priority is to be finally free from a 40-year-old case and the only way that that can happen is if Judge Gordon finally hands out a decision that would either dismiss the case or have Polanski be put behind bars.