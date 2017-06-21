Roman Reigns WWE Announcement Reveals Plans to Be Top Contender at SummerSlam 2017

WWE's Monday Night Raw begins with a strong announcement from Roman Reigns regarding the upcoming SummerSlam event in August.

Facebook/WWESummerSlamCould Roman Reigns dominate the SummerSlam 2017?

According to the 32-year-old pro wrestler, it would be impossible to beat him in any one-on-one match. "It's the truth — ask Bray Wyatt; ask Finn Balor; ask my little brother, Seth Rollins; ask Braun Strowman, I put him out of commission. And let's not forget, I main evented my third WrestleMania in a row. And that's where I retired The Undertaker. I respect him, and he respects me because I beat him," he stated during the recently concluded Raw event.

Then he claimed that he does not care who will win in the upcoming Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, since he will be the guy to beat in the upcoming SummerSlam 2017. "I'm the number one contender for the Universal championship. Would you like to know why? Because this is my yard, and I make the rules around here."

Meanwhile, other reports talked about who will possibly face Reigns at the upcoming 2017 SummerSlam based on the speculations from Chair Shot Reality (CSR) show that aired after Reigns' fearless announcement.

According to Justin LaBar, there is a big chance to see Reigns pitted against Goldberg in the next WWE big event.

"They are building to Roman versus Brock Lesnar eventually and Brock beat Goldberg at WrestleMania," the commentator stated. "That's not to say Goldberg is what or who comes out this Monday because they still have a pay-per-view before SummerSlam but I do think Goldberg will be the SummerSlam match."

On the other hand, the other commentator, Josh Isenberg, said that it would be interesting to see Reigns call out to John Cena for SummerSlam 2017 since neither of them are desperate to have a title at the moment.

The 2017 WWE SummerSlam event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 20, Sunday, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.