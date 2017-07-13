Romantic Jihadi Gives New Bride Suicide Belt As Wedding Gift

Reuters/Stringer Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from the Quran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014.

An ISIS bride was given a suicide belt as a wedding present by her jihadist husband three years ago. This was learned from the woman herself during interrogation after she was arrested with another bride along with their children as they attempted to slip to Europe.

Asia Ahmed Mohamed, 26, was arrested last year in Turkey and was extradited back to her native country of Spain a week ago. It was learned that she left her home in Cueta in March 2014 for Syria to marry Mohamed Hamdouch, who was also known as Kokito de Castillejos or "the decapitator of Castillejos."

At their wedding ceremony, the Casanova gave his wife an explosive belt as a dowry. ISIS women are being gifted with deadly bridal presents like suicide belts and machine guns at their wedding as a sign of the husband's affection. It is just one of the many bizarre marriage customs introduced by ISIS.

A sample of an ISIS marriage certificate emerged last year, stipulating that the bride is allowed to become a suicide bomber as a condition of marriage. Signed by both parties, the document states that the woman should be allowed to go on a "martyrdom operation" should ISIS leaders approve her request and the husband must not forbid her from undertaking such a mission.

Asia had a son during her brief marriage with Hamdouch. The Moroccan husband is thought to have been killed during an airstrike in 2015. The wife remarried another Moroccan jihadist and had a child before trying to go back to Europe. Unknown to her, authorities were watching her for the past two years.

Asia was arrested alongside another woman named Fatima Akil Laghmich, 21, who moved to Syria with her son in April 2014 to meet her husband, Mourad Kadi, also a jihadi. The Ministry of Interior considers the two women potential threats to national security owing to the level of indoctrination in religious extremism they underwent.