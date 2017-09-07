Ronda Rousey News: MMA Fighter Challenges WWE's Four Horsewomen, Bolsters Rumors on her WWE Transfer

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

Speculations on Ronda Rousey trading the UFC's (Ultimate Fighting Championship) octagon for the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring have grown stronger after the MMA (mixed martial arts) artist recently appeared in a segment for the pro wrestling operation.

While Rousey's wedding with fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne still has MMA aficionados fans talking, her recent appearance at the WWE gave her fans another reason to be excited about as it has fueled the rumors that she is finally switching to professional wrestling from MMA.

As seen on the said promotional segment, Rousey, who was flanked by two other MMA training partners Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, challenged WWE's top female stars, Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch.

"Name the time. Name the place," Rousey told the wrestling trio as she dropped her bag.

"Oh, not today? I'll be waiting to hear from you," Rousey eventually said as Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch did not say a word to her challenge and slowly backed off.

It has been learned that Rousey was at the WWE territory to watch her former MMA training partner, Shayna Baszler, take part in the Mae Young Classic, an online WWE series that features up-and-coming female pro wrestlers. Baszler is considered a rising star of the Mae Young Classic, which is already set to end next week with a match between Baszler herself and Mia Yim in the finals.

While neither Rousey nor WWE has confirmed that the MMA female fighter is, indeed, moving to the WWE and abandon UFC, fans now believed that an announcement is just around the corner. With the rumors claiming that the WWE is planning a four-on-four match between MMA's Four Horsewomen (composed of Rousey, Duke, Shafir and Baszler) and its own version of Four Horsewomen (made up of Charlotte, Bayley, Lynch, and Sasha Banks), it goes without saying that fans have become even more excited.

Despite the tell-tale signs pointing that Rousey is moving to the WWE, everything will remain a speculation, though, until Rousey and WWE officially make an announcement. As to when it will happen, fans can only hope soon.