Ronda Rousey Rumors: MMA Fighter to Debut as a Pro-Wrestler in WWE's Survivor Series

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey allegedly to switch to WWE

Rumors about Ronda Rousey switching to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are getting louder with the latest reports even alleging that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter is being groomed for the Survivor Series event.

While rumors about Rousey moving to WWE get louder with each passing day, nothing is official as of this writing. After all, her status with the UFC remains unclear after she experienced her second consecutive loss courtesy of Amanda Nunes back in December 2016.

Despite the lack of official announcement, though, recent unconfirmed reports claim that WWE is already cooking up an event for Rousey. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, Rousey may make her debut at the WWE as a full-fledged wrestler via the Survivor Series event.

Meltzer alleges that WWE is considering two options for Rousey: A singles match that will pit her against either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte, or a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen tag team. The wrestling pundit also went to claim that Rousey's MMA Four Horsewomen team consists of Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir and has already begun training for the match.

While rumors about Rousey switching to the WWE from UFC are nothing short of exciting, fans are reminded to take everything with a grain of salt for now. After all, it was no less than WWE executive and 14-time world champion Paul "Triple H" Levesque who revealed that nothing is cut and dried at this point in time as he thinks Rousey feels unsure about her future in the WWE.

"I don't know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face. She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her — like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she's unsure," Levesque told CBS Sports recently as he recalled his encounter with Rousey during the tapings of the Mae Young Classic women's tournament last month.