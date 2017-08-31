Ronda Rousey Ties the Knot With Fellow UFC Star Travis Browne

(Photo: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes) Ronda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 1, 2015.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have officially tied the knot.

Rousey, champion in the mixed martial arts (MMA) sport, married fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Browne over the weekend. The intimate ceremony was held in Browne's home state of Hawaii on the same day Conor McGregor squared off against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

The newlyweds have shared photos of their wedding via social media this week. One of the photos shows a romantic moment between the pair as they gazed in each other's eyes. "Happiest day of my life," Rousey wrote in the caption.

Browne also took to Instagram to share images from their special day. A photo features Brown all-smiles while hugging his now-wife from behind, which he captioned: "She is absolutely perfect!!"

News of the wedding broke out last Friday when UFC President Dana White revealed the event's date during an interview. "Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding," said White. "And she's in a good place; she's really happy, and she hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that. She's focusing on this wedding."

Rousey and Browne started dating in 2015. The UFC icon revealed her engagement to her then-boyfriend in April of this year, but did not reveal any wedding date at the time. TMZ reported that Browne popped the question under a waterfall during their New Zealand getaway.

The 35-year-old explained that he decided to propose in that spot because "it felt like the right place to do it." At the time, Rousey said they would be getting married "soon," but did not say the big day would be happening this August. Rousey previously shared that her wedding plans involved a "backyard Mexican Corona party" set in Hawaii.