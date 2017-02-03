Ronda Rousey UFC News 2017: Amanda Nunes Apologizes to Rousey for Nasty Comments

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wasn't exactly known as a trash talker, but after she destroyed Ronda Rousey at UFC 209 she became a whole different person. Nunes continued to ridicule and badmouth Rousey in the weeks afterward, and some fighters even thought she was taking it too far.

Well, Nunes finally calmed down earlier this week. In an Instagram post, she apologized to Rousey and explained that she was seething inside in the weeks leading up to the fight and she was just "overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt" when she made the comments.

Well, that's a classy move by the champion. Kicking someone while they are down is frowned upon, so it's good to see Nunes apologize.

In an interview with TheBuzzer's Andy Nesbitt, Nunes also talked about how sorry she was for saying those things and she said she was so angry. "I've never fought mad before. That was the first fight in my career I fought mad. I was mad. Even after the fight I was still mad," she stated (transcribed by FOX Sports).

Nunes acknowledged that Rousey has done so much for women's mixed martial arts (MMA), but she pointed out that the UFC should also give equal attention to the title holder no matter how popular the challenger was.

"She did a lot for this sport. She was the most dominant athlete for a while, but now everything's changing. This sport is moving forward. She took days off, that's not my fault, that's her fault. Now we have a new champion, the UFC has to be everything about the belt. I have the belt."

The UFC didn't really promote Nunes that much in the lead up to her fight with Rousey at UFC 207. Rousey's face was front and center on the promotional material even though Nunes was the reigning champion and she obviously took it as a slight. But she's right, she is the champion right now and if someone wants to steal the spotlight they will have to beat her first.