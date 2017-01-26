Ronda Rousey UFC news 2017: Gina Carano offers advice to Rousey and her fans

Ronda Rousey's marketability and aura of invincibility may have taken a hit after her back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but a lot of people believe that she should still press on and return to the octagon. Others think she should just retire and pursue a career in acting before she suffers any permanent physical damage. Rousey has yet to decide the path she's going to take, but someone who has an idea about what she's going through has decided to weigh in on the issue.

Reuters/Ricardo MoraesRonda Rousey celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia at UFC 190.

"Deadpool" actress Gina Carano isn't just another pretty face who gets cast in action films that need a physically imposing female character. She was once the face of women's mixed martial arts (MMA) until she decided to step away from the octagon following a brutal loss to Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino back in 2009.

Unlike the other athletes who spoke their minds about what Rousey should do next, Carano definitely knows a thing or two about the position Rousey is in right now. And in an interview with Fight Hub TV, Carano decided to give some sound advice to Rousey and her fans.

"I think Ronda should do whatever she wants to do. She's only 29. She's an amazing athlete, but she needs to express herself as an artist too. So let her do what she wants to do and just follow along her journey and support her," she stated (transcribed by Fox News).

Instead of telling Rousey what she should do next, Carano is basically telling people to let her decide for herself. Will Rousey follow Carano and pursue an acting career? That's certainly an option if she decides to hang up her gloves.

Meanwhile, Rousey has decided to join the protest against the planned Dakota Access oil pipeline. She hasn't made a decision yet regarding her future plans, but at least she's finally out of hiding.