Ronda Rousey UFC News 2017: Julianna Pena Says Rousey's Sparring Partners Were Threatened With One Million Dollar Lawsuits

Julianna Pena is currently reeling after her loss to Valentina Shevchenko at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on FOX 23, but before they fought, the women's bantamweight challenger decided to share some interesting details regarding Ronda Rousey's sparring partners in the lead up to her fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

UFCA screenshot of Ronda Rousey looking distraught after her fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Pena was a guest on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast last week, and during the interview, she revealed that Rousey's sparring partners weren't allowed to hit her in the face. Apparently, they were also threatened with lawsuits if they ever talked about the sessions publicly.

"So, it's like whenever the girls would go hard on her, whenever they'd come forward and start banging it out on her, they'd tell them, 'Hey. Knock it off. Stop it. Don't hit her so hard and then sign this waiver and say that you were never here and that you never punched her. Don't ever talk about how well you did in training and stuff like that because you have to sign this dotted line or else we'll sue you for a million dollars,'" Pena said (transcribed by Bloody Elbow).

Well, somebody did disclose the private sessions to Pena. And since there's no love lost between Pena and Rousey, she decided to tell the mixed martial arts (MMA) community what happened behind the scenes.

Rousey's sparring sessions have already been called into question after it became apparent that she can't take Nunes' punches in their fight. Rousey's camp might have wanted to avoid sparring since it could lead to injuries before a fight, but many fight fans think that was a huge mistake. A number of pundits have also noted that the lack of sparring might have led to her downfall as she appeared to have cracked under pressure.

Meanwhile, Rousey still hasn't revealed her plans for the future, but she still has a lot of supporters who continue to believe she can make a comeback despite suffering back-to-back losses.