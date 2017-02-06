Ronda Rousey UFC News: Holm Thinks Rousey Will Itch for a Comeback Even If She Retires

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While Ronda Rousey has yet to make a formal announcement about her plans for the future, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has revealed that he has spoken with her and he said she might be ready to close the door on her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Of course, no one knows what Rousey is going to do next, but a former rival believes that she will always itch for a return to the octagon even if she retires now.

"I'm a firm believer in the fact that once a fighter, always a fighter," Holm said during the UFC 208 media call last week, according to MMA Fighting.

"She might not ever want to fight again. She might not fight for two years, and then she might say, 'You know what? I'm really egging for it. I want to get back in there, I really want to fight. I've had enough of this regular life business.' You know?" Holm continued.

Holm's coach, Mike Winkeljohn, seems to believe that his fighter "broke" Rousey after their match at UFC 193, but Holm disagrees. She said she did not break Rousey, but she did succeed in making Rousey second-guess herself. She thought Rousey could have strengthened her resolve when UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes started throwing punches at the start of the bout, but in the end the challenger folded under the pressure.

Rousey could always come back to the sport that made her famous, but Holm said she should just do what she wants. "I hope she's happy, and I hope she does what she wants to do, whether that be fighting, whether that be going to focus on other things," she said.

Holm has faced adversity herself after her victory over Rousey, but she will get a chance to capture the inaugural women's featherweight belt when she faces Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208.