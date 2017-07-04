'Room 104' Air Date, Plot, News: HBO Unveils Teaser to Duplass Brothers' Anthology Series [VIDEO]

HBO unveiled the very first teaser to its upcoming anthology series, "Room 104." Created by the Duplass brothers, the show will feature one different story and characters per episode but it will all happen in a room in a motel situated near the airport.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson The Duplass brothers, Jay and Mark, developed HBO's upcoming anthology series "Room 104."

"Room 104" will feature 12 episodes that will tell the "funny, weird, sad, scary, absurd things" going on among the motel's guests in the specific room. Mark and Jay Duplass created the show from their curiosity and fascination with what could potentially go on inside seedy motels. HBO commissioned the show's development in August 2016.

James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman, Orlando Jones, Amy Landecker and Philip Baker Hall are just some of the actors who will star in the anthology. HBO released the full episode guide along with its first teaser.

Some of the stories in the series include a woman's mysterious reconnection with her younger self in the motel room and an older couple's rehashing of their first night together in "Room 104." There's also an occult priest who meets lost souls in the motel room and promises them salvation. Each episode is set for a half-hour run, which will begin airing on HBO on Friday, July 28 at 11:30 p.m.

The Duplass brothers have worked with HBO before in the relationship dramedy "Togetherness," which aired from 2015-2016. The brothers also have an animated series, "Animals," on the cable network, which has been renewed for season 2 last May.

"Jay and Mark Duplass are two of the most inventive talents in TV today," HBO president Casey Bloys said in announcing the development of "Room 104" last year. "We're excited to see what they do with this unique concept."

The anthology's idea has been compared to Netflix's "Black Mirror" and FX's "American Horror Story." Check out the teaser to "Room 104" in the video below.